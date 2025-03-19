All Sections
Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 March 2025, 13:58
Emergency workers. Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces have damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson hromada of Kherson Oblast, which may cause issues with water supply. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kherson City Administration on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the night attack on the Kherson hromada by Russian occupation forces, a critical infrastructure facility has been damaged."

Details: Specialists have already begun emergency restoration work. The repairs may take about a week, and during this time, the water pressure in the city’s supply network may decrease.

"Experts from the Kherson Water Utility are taking all possible measures to stabilise network pressure and restore an uninterrupted water supply," the administration concluded.

Background:

  • On 18 March, the Kremlin stated that Putin endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing an appropriate order to the Russian military.
  • However, in the early hours of 19 March, Russia launched a large-scale kamikaze drone attack, targeting civilian infrastructure in several oblasts of Ukraine. A direct hit was recorded on a hospital in the city of Sumy, as well as strikes on cities in Donetsk Oblast.

