Zelenskyy: Putin rejected ceasefire proposal and attacks civilian infrastructure – photo

Russia conducted a large-scale kamikaze drone attack on the night of 18-19 March, striking civilian infrastructure in several Ukrainian oblasts. In particular, a direct hit on a hospital in the city of Sumy and strikes on cities in Donetsk Oblast have been recorded.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy said around 40 Russian attack drones had been detected in Ukraine's night sky, some of which reached their targets.

Fire at the scene Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "Unfortunately, there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure. A direct hit by a Shahed drone on a hospital in Sumy, strikes on cities in Donetsk Oblast, and attack drones currently in the skies over the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.

It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that such actions carried out by the Kremlin are a response to international peace initiatives and demonstrate Russia's unwillingness to end the war.

"Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire," Zelenskyy stressed.

He called on the international community to respond to Russian attacks with new sanctions, increased military assistance and strengthened security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 18 March. Locals reported that part of Sloviansk had been left without electricity.

Air defence was responding to Russian drones in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning on the evening of 18 March. Ukraine's Air Force also warned of a potential ballistic missile threat.

