White House says Trump speaking with Zelenskyy now

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:01
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is holding a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 19 March.

Source: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scavino did not provide details of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy but confirmed that it was "happening now" at the time of the news publishing.

Background:

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy announced the planned conversation with the US president to "discuss the details" of Trump’s call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin the previous day.
  • On 18 March, following the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, it was reported that Putin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but instead agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
  • The parties also agreed to discuss "the safety of shipping in the Black Sea" and to set up Russian and American expert groups to discuss the "Ukrainian settlement".
  • Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.

