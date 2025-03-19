White House says Trump speaking with Zelenskyy now
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:01
US President Donald Trump is holding a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 19 March.
Source: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Scavino did not provide details of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy but confirmed that it was "happening now" at the time of the news publishing.
Advertisement:
Background:
- Earlier, Zelenskyy announced the planned conversation with the US president to "discuss the details" of Trump’s call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin the previous day.
- On 18 March, following the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, it was reported that Putin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but instead agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- The parties also agreed to discuss "the safety of shipping in the Black Sea" and to set up Russian and American expert groups to discuss the "Ukrainian settlement".
- Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!