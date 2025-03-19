Zelenskyy says he will speak with Trump on 19 March

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, later on 19 March.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Quote: "Today, I will have a contact with President Trump, we will discuss the details. I think we will discuss the details of the next steps."

Details: Zelenskyy believes the teams from the two countries had an excellent meeting.

"I believe everything was going right, except for Russia, which is always very unhappy when something goes right," Zelenskyy said.

"Therefore, we will discuss the details of the next steps and I think he will brief me on the details of his conversation with Putin," he added.

Background:

During a conversation with Trump, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin once again rejected the US proposal for a 30-day complete ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he backed a commitment from both parties to "refrain" from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.

The parties also agreed to discuss "the safety of shipping in the Black Sea" and to set up Russian and American expert groups to discuss the "Ukrainian settlement".

Following the conversation, the White House said that peace talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war should "begin immediately in the Middle East".

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stressed that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.

