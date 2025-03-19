Trump and Zelenskyy discussed possibility of US ownership of Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Trump and Zelenskyy at the meeting on 28 February in Washington. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump have raised the issue of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and their possible management by the United States during their conversation on 19 March.

Source: statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz following the conversation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" during his conversation with Zelenskyy.

"He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," the Trump administration's statement stated.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," the statement added.

Updated: Later, Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed the possibility of US assistance only for the restoration of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during his conversation with Trump.

Background:

Previously, the White House had stated that it had a particular interest in discussing the fate of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

The White House also stated that achieving peace in Ukraine is the current priority, rather than a deal on critical mineral resources.

