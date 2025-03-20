Zelenskyy: We discussed possibility of rebuilding Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he discussed the possibility of US assistance in rebuilding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy at an online press conference on 19 March

Quote: "I said that liberating the plant alone is not enough because it needs infrastructure – water supply, technical personnel and many other steps to ensure that the plant starts generating money and electricity for the people in eighteen months to two and a half years. That is how I see it."

Advertisement:

Details: During the conversation, Trump asked whether the US could help rebuild the plant. Zelenskyy replied: "Yes, if it can be modernised and investment is made. This can be discussed, but we only talked about one plant."

Background:

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that, following the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, the two presidents had raised the issue of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and their possible management by the US.

Previously, the White House had stated that it had a particular interest in discussing the fate of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!