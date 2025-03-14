All Sections
Zelenskyy says territorial issues were discussed in Saudi Arabia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 19:09
Zelenskyy says territorial issues were discussed in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the issue of territories was discussed during talks with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia, despite not being on the meeting’s agenda.

Source: Suspilne, citing Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on Friday 14 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that "the US side goes into details and substance". He cited the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as an example.

"You can't just say: here's the plant [the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – ed.], and the city is separate. I believe that the issue of territories is the most difficult one after the issue of establishing a ceasefire," he said.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that all partners know Ukraine's position: the occupied territories are never to be recognised as Russian.

Background:

  • Following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • On Thursday 13 March, Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, neither rejecting it outright nor accepting it, but suggesting that Moscow might set its own conditions.
  • US President Donald Trump said Putin’s statement was "promising but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world".

ZelenskyywarUSAoccupation
