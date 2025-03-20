All Sections
Zelenskyy on ceasefire and war: I believe it can be achieved quickly

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 20 March 2025, 00:50
Zelenskyy on ceasefire and war: I believe it can be achieved quickly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that achieving a quick ceasefire is possible as it will allow for political pressure on those who break the truce and help end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online press conference on 19 March

Quote: "As for a quick ceasefire, I think yes, it can be done quickly... The issue of a ceasefire for one month, for two months, is a window of opportunity to develop a plan and apply pressure on those who violate it, but you can end the war."

Details: The president elaborated that a ceasefire could end a certain stage of the war, such as the "hot" one.

However, Zelenskyy emphasised that a prolonged ceasefire would merely freeze the conflict rather than resolve it.

Regarding Putin’s stance, Zelenskyy noted that the Russian leader opposes a ceasefire as he does not perceive his position on the battlefield as weak.

"He has this situation in his hands [the upper hand on the battlefield – ed]. He doesn't want us to have even one soldier left in Kursk Oblast. He is amassing troops to hit us and exert more pressure. That's his clear tactic on all fronts – to scare people, to hit them with missiles to get better conditions for himself in a particular format of ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

In summary, the Ukrainian leader stated that achieving complete silence at the front is still possible, noting that Putin has repeatedly claimed over the years that it is Ukraine that is refusing a ceasefire and violating all agreements.

"Ukraine wants a ceasefire and Putin will have to wriggle out of this situation because the world will not understand him," the Ukrainian president stressed.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy stressed that "the issue of territories will be the most challenging" in the ceasefire negotiations.
  • During an online press conference, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed the possibility of US assistance in rebuilding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

