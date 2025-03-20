All Sections
DeepState: Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 20 March 2025, 01:45
DeepState: Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts
The situation in the Oskiv River area. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian troops have made gains near one settlement in Kharkiv Oblast and two in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Krasne Pershe, Skudne and Novosilka."

Details: DeepState reported that Russian troops had made some progress near the settlement of Krasne Pershne, located on the right (western) bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians are also advancing near the villages of Skudne and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

  • On 13 March, it was reported that Russian troops had moved part of their forces across the Oskil River, which is strategically important in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On the night of 18-19 March, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced near settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Russo-Ukrainian war
