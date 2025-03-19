Russian forces advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts say
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 03:37
Ukrainian military analysts DeepState reported on the night of 18-19 March that Russian forces were advancing towards populated areas in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
Source: DeepState
Details: The Russians advanced near Nevske in Kharkiv Oblast and near Pryvilne in Donetsk Oblast.
Background: As of 22:00 on 18 March, 120 combat engagements had occurred throughout the war zone since the start of that day, including 29 on the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's General Staff reported.
