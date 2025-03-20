All Sections
Russia claims to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones overnight

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 20 March 2025, 06:29
Russia claims to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones overnight
UAV. Stock photo: Militarnyi

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that air defence forces downed 132 Ukrainian drones on the night of 19-20 March.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote: "Air defence systems destroyed 132 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the past night."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that a large-scale attack had been launched on its oblasts. Air defence forces allegedly downed 54 Ukrainian drones over Russia's Saratov Oblast, 40 over Voronezh Oblast, 22 over Belgorod Oblast, nine over Rostov Oblast, three over Kursk Oblast and one over Lipetsk Oblast as well as three drones over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russian media outlets stated that, according to reports from the Federal Air Transport Agency, restrictions had been imposed on operations at Samara and Saratov airports.

Background: Russian Telegram channels reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March.

Russo-Ukrainian war
