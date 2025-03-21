All Sections
Vilnius ready to send troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, Lithuanian president says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 13:57
Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission once a ceasefire is in place.

Source: Nausėda in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda stated that his country is "ready to provide the necessary support".

"We are talking about very concrete numbers of our military troops, but there should be commitment from all countries in this coalition to provide this support," he said.

The Lithuanian leader credited US President Donald Trump for his "frank intentions" to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"So far Russia is imitating the negotiations, talking about a possible peace and possible ceasefire, but they are not even ready to keep the ceasefire as promised not to attack, not to strike critical infrastructure," Nausėda added.

Background:

  • On 20 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need to guarantee any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, as Russia would otherwise violate it.
  • In this context, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would not have a veto over the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.
  • The Telegraph wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering alternatives to his plan for a peacekeeping mission for Ukraine, which he had jointly developed with Starmer.

Lithuania
