Estonia to provide Ukraine with new €100m military aid package

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 March 2025, 07:02
Estonian flag. Photo: Getty Images

Estonia will purchase military equipment and supplies worth €100 million for Ukraine, including drones, watercraft, medical equipment and other items produced by Estonian defence companies.

Source: press service for the Estonian Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The list includes drones and unmanned ground vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment and supplies from Estonian defence companies.

For security reasons, details, quantities and delivery timelines are not being disclosed.

"We agreed last year that we will support Ukraine militarily by allocating 0.25% of our GDP per year for Estonian defence industry products this year and the next… We received feedback from Ukraine today, which will allow us to deliver aid to Ukrainians as quickly as possible," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

The main part of Estonia’s military aid will be directed towards initiatives that enable Estonian companies to contribute to Ukraine’s victory.

Estonia will also provide Ukraine with direct military material assistance, participate in the training of Ukrainian defence forces personnel and, together with Luxembourg, lead the IT coalition to support Ukraine.

The Baltic and Nordic countries also intend to equip and train a brigade-sized unit in Ukraine this year.

Background: At the end of February, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine.

