Nordic-Baltic countries to train and equip Ukrainian brigade

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 17:03
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Nordic and Baltic countries will provide training and equipment for a brigade-sized Ukrainian unit as part of their military support for Ukraine in 2025.

Source: statements from the governments of Denmark and Estonia, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen: "Denmark is allocating an additional DKK 2 billion (approx. US$280 million) to Ukraine. The funds will be used, among other things, to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and build up a brigade-sized Ukrainian force together with the Nordic and Baltic countries."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated during his visit to Kyiv that the project will encompass military training and the equipping of the unit with all the necessary equipment and ammunition. Specific steps in this direction will be agreed upon shortly.

Michal added that it is time to do "more and faster".

Quote from Kristen Michal: "Estonia is keeping its word and will increase military assistance to Ukraine by another quarter this year, purchasing an additional 10,000 shells worth €25 million. This will be in addition to the previously promised assistance from the Estonian defence industry worth €100 million."

Background: 

  • On the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Denmark announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly €270 million. Its contribution towards the brigade's training is included in this funding.
  • Sweden has announced plans to donate SEK 1.2 billion (about US$113 million) worth of air defence systems to Ukraine.

