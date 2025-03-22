Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the command posts belonging to the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group and the 13th Operational Brigade Charter of Ukraine's National Guard.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The commanders reported on the combat operations to defend Kharkiv Oblast, inflicted losses on the enemy and the upcoming tasks for the liberation of Ukrainian cities and villages. I was briefed on the digitalised analysis and management system developed by the Khartiia Brigade.

We discussed tactics for countering Russian drones to protect our people, the use of electronic warfare and interceptor drones."

Details: Zelenskyy also presented Ukrainian defenders with state awards.

Previously: Earlier on Saturday 22 March, Zelenskyy visited Donetsk Oblast.

