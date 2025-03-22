All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Zelenskyy in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 March. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the command posts belonging to the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group and the 13th Operational Brigade Charter of Ukraine's National Guard.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Advertisement:

Quote: "The commanders reported on the combat operations to defend Kharkiv Oblast, inflicted losses on the enemy and the upcoming tasks for the liberation of Ukrainian cities and villages. I was briefed on the digitalised analysis and management system developed by the Khartiia Brigade.

We discussed tactics for countering Russian drones to protect our people, the use of electronic warfare and interceptor drones."

Details: Zelenskyy also presented Ukrainian defenders with state awards.

Advertisement:

Previously: Earlier on Saturday 22 March, Zelenskyy visited Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris: security guarantees and international contingent to be discussed
Zelenskyy: UN cannot be an alternative to foreign troops or security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: