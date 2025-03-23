All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 08:46
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
A total of 97 UAVs were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians launched 147 UAVs to attack Ukraine on the night of 22-23 March, 97 of which were downed by Ukraine's air defence. On the previous two days, 100 and 114 drones were downed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "A total of 25 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar.

Last night, the enemy deployed a larger number of strike UAVs (at least 122), along with 25 decoy drones."

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Ukrainian town of Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The drones have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, west and centre of Ukraine.

The authorities reported that the Russian attack affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Donetsk oblasts.

Background: A Russian drone attack killed three civilians in Kyiv, including a father and his five-year-old daughter. Ten other people were injured, including an 11-month-old child.

