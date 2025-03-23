Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video

The footage from the 30-hour operation. Screenshot: the 3rd Assault Brigade

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that its forces regained control over the village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: the 3rd Assault Brigade; Volodymyr "Foka" Fokin, commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The success of the operation was primarily due to the actions of the 1st Assault Battalion.

A total of three square kilometres of territory have been freed from Russian control.

The brigade noted that the capture of Nadiia cost the Russians two months of efforts and the complete destruction of two mechanised regiments – the 752nd and 254th from the Russian 20th Guards Combined Arms Army.

Soldiers showed the first footage from the 30-hour operation in a video.

Updated: Foka stated that controlling the village of Nadiia allows for effective fire control over the Chornyi Zherebets River and the settlements of Raihorodka and Dzherelne, which are currently occupied by Russian forces.

Quote from Foka: "The liberation of Nadiia complicates the potential for a mechanised enemy offensive on the village of Kopanky, hindering any further advance towards the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Borova.

This manoeuvre also allows for maintaining fire control over Pershotravneve (Stepy) and Vyshneve.

Overall, we've strengthened our defensive line and secured more advantageous positions for defence."

Background: On 21 January, it was reported that Russian forces had advanced near the settlement of Nadiia.

