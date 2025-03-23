Russia's terror against civilians undermines US and other partners' peace efforts, Ukraine's foreign minister says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that the Kremlin's actions undermine US peace efforts, citing a Russian overnight attack on the city of Kyiv and previous strikes on Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: At least three people were killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, including a father and his five-year-old daughter. A further eight people were injured.

Sybiha recalled that this followed similar attacks on Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities in recent days.

"Russia's systematic and deliberate terror against civilians contradicts its own statements about peace and undermines peace efforts by the US and other partners," he said.

The foreign minister noted that Ukraine needs additional air defence capabilities to protect its people from Russian terror and to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war.

Background:

Earlier, Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, condemned the Russian strikes, stating that they exemplified what the peace promised by the Kremlin looks like.

Czech President Petr Pavel visited Odesa on the day when Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.

The Czech president later remarked that such large-scale attacks, occurring as negotiations for a ceasefire and a potential peace agreement are starting, do not suggest that Moscow is serious about pursuing peace.

