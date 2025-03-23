Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine

The prime ministers of the Netherlands and the UK have held a phone call to discuss continued support for Ukraine and the plans being considered within the Coalition of the Willing.

Source: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof stated that he had just spoken with his British counterpart Keir Starmer and they discussed the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine and the commitment expressed by the Coalition of the Willing concerning reliable security guarantees as a key condition for lasting peace in Ukraine.

Quote: "Last week’s meeting of military planners was an important step. Another is the upcoming meeting in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of President Macron. I thanked Prime Minister Starmer for the leading role he has played in recent weeks. We are working not only for the security of Ukraine but also for that of Europe, and therefore the Netherlands too."

Background:

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the Kremlin leader would not have a veto over the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Unofficial reports indicated that Macron is considering alternatives to the joint peacekeeping mission plan he developed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – potentially involving the UN.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not view the UN as an alternative to the possible deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine or to security guarantees.

