All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The prime ministers of the Netherlands and the UK have held a phone call to discuss continued support for Ukraine and the plans being considered within the Coalition of the Willing.

Source: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof stated that he had just spoken with his British counterpart Keir Starmer and they discussed the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine and the commitment expressed by the Coalition of the Willing concerning reliable security guarantees as a key condition for lasting peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Last week’s meeting of military planners was an important step. Another is the upcoming meeting in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of President Macron. I thanked Prime Minister Starmer for the leading role he has played in recent weeks. We are working not only for the security of Ukraine but also for that of Europe, and therefore the Netherlands too." 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the Kremlin leader would not have a veto over the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.
  • Unofficial reports indicated that Macron is considering alternatives to the joint peacekeeping mission plan he developed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – potentially involving the UN.
  • However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not view the UN as an alternative to the possible deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine or to security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NetherlandsUKaid for Ukraineceasefire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
Over two-thirds of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – survey
All News
Netherlands
Netherlands to contribute €65m to Ukraine Energy Support Fund
Russian world is Putin's dream and Europe's nightmare, Dutch defence minister says
Netherlands to allocate €700 million for drones for Ukraine – Ukraine's defence minister
RECENT NEWS
21:15
EXPLAINERHow Russia outmaneuvered US in Saudi Arabia talks and what comes next
20:52
Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
20:01
Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine
19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
19:38
EXPLAINERWhat are Kyiv's red lines on frozen Russian assets?
19:24
Bulgaria proposes hosting Black Sea ceasefire monitoring centre
19:13
Ceasefire on Moscow's terms? How peace talks in Riyadh made US redraw its red lines on Ukraine
19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
18:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: