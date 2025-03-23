Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated, following a conversation with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, that the ongoing meeting between the Ukrainian and US teams in Saudi Arabia is still under way and "has been quite beneficial".

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today marks the second meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia. This time it is more technical – involving our military, our diplomats and representatives from the Ministry of Energy.

I've just spoken with Rustem Umierov, who updated me on the meeting and the progress of the discussions. Our team is working quite constructively, and the discussion has been very beneficial. The work of the delegations is ongoing."

Details: Zelenskyy called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to bring about a real ceasefire.

"Since 11 March, there has been a proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, which would have stopped such attacks. But it is Russia that continues all of this. Every night and day, it executes the most cynical strikes. Without pressure on Russia, they in Moscow will continue to treat true diplomacy with contempt and destroy lives," the president said.

He stressed that "whatever we are discussing with our partners right now, Putin must be forced to issue a real order to stop the strikes: whoever started this war must be the one to end it".

