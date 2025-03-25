All Sections
Russians launch large-scale UAV attack on Izium, reports Kharkiv Oblast's Governor

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 00:34
Drones flying in the sky. Photo: Getty Images

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the late evening of Monday 24 March that Russia had launched a large-scale attack on Izium, causing a fire. 

Source: Syniehubov on social media

Quote from Syniehubov: "Izium is under an enemy drone attack.   

A total of 14 Shahed UAV strikes have been recorded. The attack caused a fire in a non-residential civilian infrastructure facility."

Details: Syniehubov reported that, according to earlier reports, no civilians had been injured. 

Kharkiv OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
