Details of lasting peace in Ukraine can only be discussed after full ceasefire – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 01:58
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Getty Images

Tammy Bruce, US Department of State Spokesperson, has stated that details regarding a lasting peace can only be discussed after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Bruce, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial concessions by Ukraine

Quote from Bruce: "Until there is a ceasefire, a full ceasefire, that's when – as the President [Trump] has noted and certainly the Secretary [Marco Rubio] – we can then discuss the differences in what proceeds after that when it comes to an enduring peace."

Details: Bruce avoided answering whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin can be trusted, stating that the main focus is on the outcome of talks.

Quote from Bruce: "This is about getting to an end point that the world has agreed upon and that all of us agree upon... This isn't about trust or if – who you're dealing with and whether or not you like them or you don't or what that dynamic is. The question is, what do you end with?"

Background:

  • The US and Russian delegation have concluded their talks held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A joint statement will be released on 25 March.
  • Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that the focus of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia is the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated earlier that the aim of these meetings was to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation will have another round of talks with the US delegation after the US finish their talks with Russian representatives. 

