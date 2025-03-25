Details of lasting peace in Ukraine can only be discussed after full ceasefire – US State Department

Tammy Bruce, US Department of State Spokesperson, has stated that details regarding a lasting peace can only be discussed after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Bruce, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial concessions by Ukraine

Quote from Bruce: "Until there is a ceasefire, a full ceasefire, that's when – as the President [Trump] has noted and certainly the Secretary [Marco Rubio] – we can then discuss the differences in what proceeds after that when it comes to an enduring peace."

Details: Bruce avoided answering whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin can be trusted, stating that the main focus is on the outcome of talks.

Quote from Bruce: "This is about getting to an end point that the world has agreed upon and that all of us agree upon... This isn't about trust or if – who you're dealing with and whether or not you like them or you don't or what that dynamic is. The question is, what do you end with?"

Background:

The US and Russian delegation have concluded their talks held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A joint statement will be released on 25 March.

Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that the focus of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia is the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated earlier that the aim of these meetings was to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation will have another round of talks with the US delegation after the US finish their talks with Russian representatives.

