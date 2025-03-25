White House expects "positive announcement" after US-Russia talks – Reuters

Reuters sources have reported that "progress was being made" following the talks between the United States and Russia in Riyadh and a "positive announcement" is expected.

Details: A source in the White House reported that "progress was being made" during the talks in Riyadh and a "positive announcement" is expected "in the near future".

A Russian source told Reuters that the talks had concluded late on Monday 24 March and a draft joint statement had been sent to Moscow and Washington for approval, with both sides intending to publish it on Tuesday 25 March.

The White House stated that the initial goal of this round of Saudi talks was to secure a ceasefire in the Black Sea and to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

Background:

The US and Russian delegations have concluded their talks held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to that, on 23 March, the US and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Riyadh.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated earlier that the aim of these meetings was to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation will have another round of talks with the US delegation after the US finish their talks with Russian representatives.

