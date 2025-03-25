Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

The scene of the attack. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Two people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 24-25 March.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were injured in the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians attacked the district with Shahed drones. A house was partially destroyed and outbuildings and a car were damaged in one of the villages."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov added that those affected had received medical treatment at the scene and refused to be taken to hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!