Russians attack Poltava Oblast: two injured, fire breaks out

Two people have been injured and a fire has broken out on the premises of a business in Poltava Oblast due to the fall of debris from downed Russian drones.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence repelled another enemy attack in Poltava Oblast yesterday evening [24 March] and through the night. A warehouse belonging to one business was damaged due to the fall of drone debris in the Myrhorod district. A fire broke out but was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service."

Details: Kohut said two employees had been injured. One was hospitalised, while the other received medical treatment at the scene.

Background: Earlier it was reported that two people had been injured in a Russian drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 24-25 March.

