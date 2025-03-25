All Sections
Wizz Air reveals details on resuming flights in Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 25 March 2025, 13:36
A Wizz Air plane. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian airline Wizz Air is ready to return to Ukraine and is close to reaching an agreement on resuming commercial operations with some Ukrainian airports.

Source: CEO József Váradi during the Logistics as a Driver of Economic Growth conference organised by the think tank We Build Ukraine

Details: Váradi stated that Wizz Air has big plans for Ukraine and sees significant potential in the country's aviation sector.

He mentioned that Wizz Air was planning not only to operate flights to Ukraine but also to restore operational bases and resume flights from the country.

Váradi reported that Wizz Air has developed a plan to establish a network of around 100 routes within the first six months of resuming operations, aiming to achieve an annual passenger flow of five million.

Váradi added that they were already prepared and actively negotiating with airports in Lviv and Kyiv, being close to finalising a commercial agreement.

Background:

  • Ryanair, one of the world's largest low-cost airlines, has developed a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine, but CEO Michael O’Leary says the airports the company has approached with the proposed deal are ignoring it.
  • Ryanair is preparing a plan to restart flights to Ukraine within four to six weeks after the war with Russia is suspended.
  • Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, told Forbes Ukraine that every effort would be made to reopen the airport in the city of Uzhhorod, but the final decision lies with the military personnel.
  • Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine shortly after a ceasefire with Russia is announced, restoring about 30 inbound routes within six weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

