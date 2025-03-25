Ukraine and US strike deal on Black Sea safety: Russian warships to remain in east

Ukraine and the United States have reached an agreement to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea. According to the terms of the deal, any movement of Russian warships beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea will be considered a violation of the "spirit of this agreement".

Source: a statement by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov who attended the talks in Saudi Arabia

Quote: "All parties have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Important! The Ukrainian side emphasises that all movement by Russia of its military vessels outside of [the] Eastern part of the Black Sea will constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement, will be regarded as violation of the commitment to ensure safe navigation of the Black Sea and threat to the national security of Ukraine. In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise [the] right to self-defence."

Details: The consultations also led to "all parties" expressing support for the involvement of "the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements".

The US also reaffirmed its support for facilitating the exchange of POWs, the release of civilian detainees and the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children.

Ukraine and the United States also agreed to "develop measures for implementing the Presidents’ agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia".

Background: The White House, in turn, issued two separate statements following expert-level talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia from 23 to 25 March.

