Three-year-old girl and her mother killed in Russian bombardment of playground in Donetsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the playground. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kurtivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Tuesday 25 March, claiming the lives of a three-year-old girl and her mother, who was 36.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian troops struck Kurtivka in the Druzhkivka hromada on Tuesday. Early reports indicate that Russian forces used an FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit against the civilian population. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The bomb struck a residential area, killing the 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter instantly. The woman’s other child, 15, was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and a fractured hip. The family were at the playground when the attack occurred.

Information is being gathered regarding the full aftermath of the attack and the injured girl’s condition, prosecutors say.

Quote from Filashkin: "This latest war crime by the Russians is the latest horrific reminder that it's dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast!

Evacuate promptly! Evacuation saves lives!"

