Three-year-old girl and her mother killed in Russian bombardment of playground in Donetsk Oblast – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 20:30
Three-year-old girl and her mother killed in Russian bombardment of playground in Donetsk Oblast – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the playground. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kurtivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Tuesday 25 March, claiming the lives of a three-year-old girl and her mother, who was 36.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian troops struck Kurtivka in the Druzhkivka hromada on Tuesday. Early reports indicate that Russian forces used an FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit against the civilian population. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The bomb struck a residential area, killing the 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter instantly. The woman’s other child, 15, was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and a fractured hip. The family were at the playground when the attack occurred.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the playground.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Information is being gathered regarding the full aftermath of the attack and the injured girl’s condition, prosecutors say.

Quote from Filashkin: "This latest war crime by the Russians is the latest horrific reminder that it's dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast!

Evacuate promptly! Evacuation saves lives!"

