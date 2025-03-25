Russia says it won't hand over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine or other nations

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Moscow "does not consider it possible" to transfer control of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine or any other country.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "The reintegration of the plant into Russia’s nuclear industry is an established fact and the international community has no choice but to recognise it. Transferring control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine or any other country is impossible."

Details: The Russians, who disregard international law, now attempt to invoke it – citing their recognition of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast as Russian territory and insisting that joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with any other state is impossible.

Background:

The administration of US President Donald Trump is pushing for new conditions to secure US access to critical minerals and energy assets in Ukraine, increasing its economic demands on Kyiv as it progresses with a peace deal with Russia.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed that the US could take over the management of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine "with very little problem" if a political decision is made.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had not discussed the ownership of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Washington, stressing that it would not operate without Ukraine's oversight.

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 4 March 2022, and since then, they have periodically attacked the facility, posing a threat of a nuclear disaster. They also stationed their personnel there.

