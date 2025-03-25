All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia says it won't hand over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine or other nations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 20:55
Russia says it won't hand over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine or other nations
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Moscow "does not consider it possible" to transfer control of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine or any other country.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "The reintegration of the plant into Russia’s nuclear industry is an established fact and the international community has no choice but to recognise it. Transferring control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine or any other country is impossible."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians, who disregard international law, now attempt to invoke it – citing their recognition of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast as Russian territory and insisting that joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with any other state is impossible.

Background:

  • The administration of US President Donald Trump is pushing for new conditions to secure US access to critical minerals and energy assets in Ukraine, increasing its economic demands on Kyiv as it progresses with a peace deal with Russia.
  • US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed that the US could take over the management of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine "with very little problem" if a political decision is made.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had not discussed the ownership of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Washington, stressing that it would not operate without Ukraine's oversight.
  • The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 4 March 2022, and since then, they have periodically attacked the facility, posing a threat of a nuclear disaster. They also stationed their personnel there.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRussiaoccupation
Advertisement:
Poland hands over Russian agent Molchanov to Ukraine – photos
Russia dropped over 10,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in just three months
Minibus with Ukrainians collides with truck in Austria, four people dead
Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia again attacks Ukraine's energy system, violating agreements with US
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that US is tired of Ukraine, while Europe is not
German foreign minister makes 11th visit to Ukraine
All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
US says it could lead operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plant "with very little problem"
Zelenskyy dismisses claims he and Trump discussed transferring Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to US
Zelenskyy: We discussed possibility of rebuilding Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump
RECENT NEWS
17:46
Ukraine's foreign minister to attend NATO foreign ministers' meeting this week, may meet US secretary of state
17:34
Russian drone manufacturer sees record profits following stake transfer to Putin's daughter
17:33
Germany's foreign minister receives award for supporting Ukraine during farewell visit to Kyiv – photos, video
17:24
Poland hands over Russian agent Molchanov to Ukraine – photos
17:10
Putin says Xi will be his "main guest" on Russian Victory Day celebration
17:04
Ukraine receives another €3.5bn from EU under extensive aid programme
16:27
Russia dropped over 10,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in just three months
15:24
EXPLAINERWhy the verdict against Le Pen is dangerous for France
14:46
​​​​Tactics of Russian secret services used during cyberattack on Ukrainian railways
14:07
Ukraine and US hold consultations on mutually acceptable text of minerals agreement, says Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: