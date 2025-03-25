Kremlin claims no strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for a week

The Kremlin on the evening of 25 March published a list of energy infrastructure facilities agreed upon with the United States which it claims Russia has not attacked for a week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement from the Kremlin

Details: The statement mentions a "temporary moratorium on strikes against the power grid," which both Ukraine and Russia are supposed to observe and a list of facilities agreed upon between Moscow and Washington.

Advertisement:

These include:

oil refineries;

oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations;

infrastructure that generates and transmits electricity, including power stations, substations, transformers and distribution units;

nuclear power plants;

hydroelectric dams.

The Kremlin's statement claims that the "temporary moratorium" has been in effect since 18 March (despite Ukrainian assertions that it was violated by Russia on the same day) and is set to last for 30 days.

"If the moratorium is violated by one of the parties, the other party has the right to consider itself free from its obligations to observe it," the statement added.

Advertisement:

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address that the Kremlin was lying about the supposed start date of the ceasefire on energy targets being 18 March.

"Moscow always lies. And it depends on the world – on all those who truly need peace – whether Moscow will be allowed to lie again," he added.

Background:

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!