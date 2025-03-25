All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Sumy rises to 106

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 21:50
Shattered windows in the Russian attack on Sumy on 24 March. Photo: Sumy City Council

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on Sumy on 24 March has risen to 106.

Source: Sumy City Council

Details: According to the latest data from the Health Department, 106 people have sought medical treatment: 83 adults and 23 children.

Throughout Tuesday 25 March, 307 people were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack, using 42 emergency vehicles.

Damage was identified in 73 buildings: 12 non-residential, 36 apartment blocks and 25 houses.

 A total of 690 windows were shattered in non-residential buildings, while 691 windows in flats, 443 balconies and 335 windows in public places were damaged in the residential area. Roofs were affected in eight apartment buildings and four houses, with four of the apartment buildings requiring major repairs.

Police reports stated that four cars had been damaged.

A decision has been made to relocate residents from three apartment buildings on Metalurhiv Street and one on Stepanenkivska Street due to the significant damage. All utility services have been disconnected in these buildings.

Background: On the afternoon of 24 March, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging several apartment buildings and a school. On Tuesday, it became known that the number of injured had exceeded 100.

