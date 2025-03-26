All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK urges Putin to agree to ceasefire "without further delay"

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 26 March 2025, 08:45
UK urges Putin to agree to ceasefire without further delay
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has urged Moscow to agree to an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine without delay amid talks in Riyadh between Ukraine, Russia and the United States on a truce in the Black Sea and the abandonment of attacks on energy facilities.

Source: UK Foreign Office in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Foreign Office noted it was "in close contact with US and Ukraine following the conclusion of talks in Riyadh".

Advertisement:

"President Zelenskyy has already shown Ukraine is the party of peace by proposing a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. We hope that President Putin will agree to this without further delay," the UK Foreign Office said.

London also thanked the US for its efforts and added that it is "continuing to work closely with international partners towards a lasting and durable peace".

Background:

Advertisement:
  • According to Russian propaganda media outlets, the meeting between the US and Russian delegations lasted 12 hours with breaks.
  • The Kremlin stated that the primary focus of the discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.
  • On Tuesday 25 March, a new meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams took place in Saudi Arabia to discuss the truce between Kyiv and Moscow.
  • Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.
  • US President Donald Trump suggested that Putin and the Russians might be "dragging their feet" on the issue of a truce agreement with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKPutin
Advertisement:
US secretary of state to meet other NATO foreign ministers and discuss lasting peace in Ukraine
Russia refrains from large-scale drone attack overnight for first time in 2025
Trump rejects idea of interim administration in Ukraine under UN aegis – US Department of State
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, using guided bombs: 3 people injured – photos
All News
UK
UK calls Ukrainian strike on Russia's Engels airbase most successful of 2025
Fewer than 1% of over 52,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in UK fled during exercises
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:05
German foreign minister makes 11th visit to Ukraine
09:39
US secretary of state to meet other NATO foreign ministers and discuss lasting peace in Ukraine
09:38
Russians continue strikes on frontline areas with guided bombs
09:19
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
09:15
Ukrainian air defence destroys two Russian Kh-59/69 missiles on Zaporizhzhia front
08:35
Over 200 combat clashes on front line in past 24 hours, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Russia refrains from large-scale drone attack overnight for first time in 2025
07:55
Russia loses 1,540 soldiers over past day
03:36
ISW: US, Ukraine and Russia unlikely to finalise ceasefire agreement in next three weeks
02:34
Trump considering new sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to deliver on deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: