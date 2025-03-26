All Sections
Trump on peace deal: Russians may be "dragging their feet"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 07:33
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said that Russia and Russian leader Vladimir Putin may be "dragging their feet" on a peace deal with Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday 25 March

Quote from Trump: "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."

Details: Trump added that he himself had done the same for many years in business.

"I've done it over the years, you know; I don't want to sign a contract, I want to sort of stay in the game, but maybe I don't want to do it, quite… I'm not sure. But no, I think Russia would like to see it end, and I think [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy would like to see it end at this point," he said.

Trump noted that both sides are losing an average of 2,500 soldiers killed and wounded per week.

"They're not Americans but it doesn't matter to me, from that standpoint. I see the pictures of the battlefields; I'd rather not even see them. We have arms and legs and heads all over the field. The weaponry is ridiculous. It's a big drone deal now... And I just want to see it stop," he reiterated.

Background:

  • Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.
  • Nevertheless, after this, Russia put forward a list of demands, including the easing of certain sanctions against the agricultural sector.
  • US President Donald Trump stated that the American side would consider Russia's demands for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

