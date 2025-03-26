Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in France on an announced visit on the afternoon of Wednesday 26 March.

Details: This information has been confirmed to journalists by Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov.

On 25 March, the Élysée Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron would host Zelenskyy on Wednesday evening to prepare for a security summit scheduled for the following day.

The summit, which will take place on 27 March in Paris, is part of the coalition of the willing. This group, focused on preparing the groundwork for a post-war settlement, met for the first time in early March in London.

Since then, several coalition meetings have been held in various formats. Notably, on 15 March, military leaders gathered on the outskirts of London to discuss plans for deploying international forces to Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports that France and the UK are spearheading talks among 37 countries to establish a coalition of the willing, which would deploy troops to Ukraine once a peaceful settlement is achieved.

