All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian official explains country's vision for European peacekeeping mission

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 March 2025, 20:43
Ukrainian official explains country's vision for European peacekeeping mission
Ihor Zhovkva. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine expects a substantial contribution from European countries to a potential peacekeeping mission, which should include combat-ready troops rather than just symbolic peacekeepers.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with French news agency AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva said that Ukraine does not need "peacekeepers, blue helmets, unarmed, or whatever", or European forces present just for the sake of being present. However, European troops are not needed "to fight with Russia" either.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian authorities understand that there will not be international forces on the front lines and Kyiv will have to rely primarily on its own military, Zhovkva emphasised.

He stated that Ukraine expects a strong European presence in the country, with soldiers ready for various scenarios, including missile or drone attacks.

"If European countries are serious about making their input, they should be really serious," Zhovkva said.

Advertisement:

When asked about the number of European troops needed, Zhovkva refused to give a figure, but stated that "we don't need just 5,000 or 10,000".

"And it's not the amount that matters. It's also their readiness to fight, their readiness to defend, their readiness to be equipped, and their readiness to understand that Ukraine is an inevitable part of European security," he added.

Zhovkva suggested that European forces could help defend Ukraine’s border with Belarus, freeing up Ukrainian troops for deployment in more dangerous areas. 

"We don't need an international presence somewhere in Lviv," he said.

Background:

  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and Britain, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire.
  • However, Reuters reported that the coalition is shifting discussions away from deploying ground troops towards alternatives, due to internal disagreements and potential opposition from the US and Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

peace keepersOffice of the President of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
peace keepers
Europe seeks alternatives to peacekeepers in Ukraine due to challenges in implementation – Reuters
Vilnius ready to send troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, Lithuanian president says
Macron considers UN peacekeeping mission instead of deploying European troops to Ukraine – The Telegraph
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: