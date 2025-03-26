All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: fires break out, people injured – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 March 2025, 23:53
The scene of the attack. Photo: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Russian forces have conducted drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. Nine people have been injured in Kharkiv and eight in Zolochiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Terekhov stated that high-rise buildings in the city had been damaged and, according to early reports, a civilian infrastructure facility had also been affected.

Syniehubov reported that a 12-year-old girl had been injured and hospitalised as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

At least 15 explosions were heard in the city.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that a 25-year-old man had been injured in the Russian attack on the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv.

As of 22:07, Terekhov reported that eight people had been injured due to the large-scale attack.

Syniehubov added that a strike in the village of Zolochiv had also been recorded. A 14-year-old girl was injured, a 67-year-old and a 60-year-old woman sustained injuries and three more people suffered an acute stress reaction due to the attack.

Later, Zelenskyy responded to Russia's strike and posted a video. He stated that talk about easing pressure on Russia was inappropriate in light of the attacks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, more than a dozen drones have already hit our Kharkiv, one of the largest cities in Ukraine. Ordinary residential buildings have been damaged, and so far eight people have been wounded, including a 12-year-old girl. No country should have to go through this. 

And against this backdrop, speaking about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions, and so on, is definitely inappropriate and unhelpful."

Updated at 23:38: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that eight people had been injured in Zolochiv: an 18-year-old girl, her 26-year-old brother and a 67-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalised.

Five more people suffered an acute stress reaction, including a four-year-old girl, three women aged 46, 66 and 69 as well as a 48-year-old man.

 
Destroyed house
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

One house was completely destroyed and at least 12 others were damaged. An office building, a local stadium and power lines were also affected.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service wrote that four fires had been recorded in Kharkiv, with destruction and damage to buildings. The largest fire, covering an area of 2,500 sq m, occurred in a manufacturing building.

 
Emergency services operation at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Early reports indicate that nine people have been injured.

