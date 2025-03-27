Zelenskyy: No mechanism for monitoring strikes on energy infrastructure exists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that technical teams have not yet determined a mechanism for monitoring Russia's compliance with the agreements prohibiting strikes on energy infrastructure. Because of this, it is currently impossible to accurately assess adherence to these agreements.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Eurovision News

Details: As Zelenskyy noted, there is no concrete mechanism to monitor whether Russia is adhering to the agreement to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.

He emphasised that no strikes on energy facilities had been recorded last night. However, Russian forces had continued attacking other civilian targets, using over 100 drones.

Quote: "I think monitoring is a complicated matter and technical teams have not yet determined how it will be done. However, I do not want to lie – there were no attacks on energy infrastructure last night, but there were strikes on other civilian targets. Of course, it is a tragedy that the Russians still conducted attacks, using over a hundred drones, but we must be honest – there were no strikes on energy infrastructure last night and Ukraine did not conduct any either."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia could not be trusted, which is why it is crucial not only to document attacks but also to establish an effective monitoring system.

Quote: "Whether this was a coincidence is unknown because no one trusts the Russians. They simply cannot be trusted. That is why it would have been better to agree not to target any civilian infrastructure from the outset. That would be easier to monitor."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine expects the United States to take appropriate steps on this matter.

"Of course, it is important who monitors and who takes responsibility. We are awaiting a response from the US," he added.

Background:

Russia has put forward a list of demands as conditions for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which was the subject of a meeting between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March.

US President Donald Trump stated that the American side would consider Russia's demands for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

