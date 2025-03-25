All Sections
Trump: US "will be looking" at Russian demands for ceasefire in Black Sea

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 March 2025, 21:58
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that the American side will consider Russia's demands for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Source: European Pravda citing Trump's statement to journalists at the White House on 25 March

Details: Trump was asked whether the US had agreed to the demands for easing sanctions, which the Kremlin had announced as a condition for a "truce" in the Black Sea.

Quote: "They [the American side] will be looking at them, and we're thinking about all of them right now. There are about five or six conditions. We're looking at all of them." 

Background

  • Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.
  • Nevertheless, after this, Russia put forward a list of demands, including the easing of certain sanctions against the agricultural sector.
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

