Trump: US "will be looking" at Russian demands for ceasefire in Black Sea

US President Donald Trump has stated that the American side will consider Russia's demands for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Source: European Pravda citing Trump's statement to journalists at the White House on 25 March

Details: Trump was asked whether the US had agreed to the demands for easing sanctions, which the Kremlin had announced as a condition for a "truce" in the Black Sea.

Quote: "They [the American side] will be looking at them, and we're thinking about all of them right now. There are about five or six conditions. We're looking at all of them."

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Nevertheless, after this, Russia put forward a list of demands, including the easing of certain sanctions against the agricultural sector.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

