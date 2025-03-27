Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have told journalists after a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris that there was no agreement among the leaders to lift sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he was pleased to see a commitment "not to lift any sanctions until Russia stops the war". He added that he wanted "more pressure" on Russia. "More packages of sanctions are important," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Starmer, for his part, also said that it was "complete clarity that now is not the time for lifting of sanctions". "On the contrary, what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative to bring Russia to the [negotiating] table through further pressure from this group of countries," he said.

Starmer noted that the meeting also discussed "military and operational" plans to support any ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, "whether on the land, the air or the sea".

"What came out most strongly from the meeting was [that] so many countries are standing, as they have stood for over three years now with Ukraine, at this crucial moment, for as long as it takes," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Following the talks in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March, the US, Russia and Ukraine agreed to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".

However, Russia then published a list of demands, including the easing of several sanctions against its agricultural sector.

US President Donald Trump said that the US side would consider Russia's demands for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The European Commission stated that the cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the withdrawal of occupation troops is one of the main prerequisites for changing or lifting EU sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!