All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 March 2025, 15:33
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot  

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have told journalists after a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris that there was no agreement among the leaders to lift sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he was pleased to see a commitment "not to lift any sanctions until Russia stops the war". He added that he wanted "more pressure" on Russia. "More packages of sanctions are important," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Starmer, for his part, also said that it was "complete clarity that now is not the time for lifting of sanctions". "On the contrary, what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative to bring Russia to the [negotiating] table through further pressure from this group of countries," he said.

Starmer noted that the meeting also discussed "military and operational" plans to support any ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, "whether on the land, the air or the sea".

"What came out most strongly from the meeting was [that] so many countries are standing, as they have stood for over three years now with Ukraine, at this crucial moment, for as long as it takes," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Following the talks in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March, the US, Russia and Ukraine agreed to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".
  • However, Russia then published a list of demands, including the easing of several sanctions against its agricultural sector.
  • US President Donald Trump said that the US side would consider Russia's demands for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
  • The European Commission stated that the cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the withdrawal of occupation troops is one of the main prerequisites for changing or lifting EU sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKZelenskyysanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, using guided bombs: 3 people injured – photos
Zelenskyy and foreign officials commemorate victims on third anniversary of Bucha's liberation – photos
Modernising military training yields results and helps reduce losses – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Trump's personal spiritual adviser arrives in Ukraine – photo
All News
UK
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron hold talks before coalition of the willing meeting
Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow
UK urges Putin to agree to ceasefire "without further delay"
RECENT NEWS
23:09
updatedRussia attacks civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing woman and injuring others
22:25
Freezing the Trump factor: how the US leader could pause the war in Ukraine
22:06
EXPLAINERHow Armenia officially declared its intent to join the EU and what comes next
21:35
Finnish president "confident" Trump will punish Russia for refusing to end war in Ukraine
20:53
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
20:29
Republican congressman calls on colleagues and Trump to stand up to Russia
20:19
Polish foreign minister on Trump and Putin: Trump is slowly realising who he's dealing with
19:49
Two Russian generals served with notice of suspicion for attack on Chernihiv Drama Theatre
19:08
Six countries and EU promise more aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
18:58
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: