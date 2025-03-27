Zelenskyy invites coalition of willing representatives to Ukraine to develop work plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited a small group of representatives from the coalition of the willing to Ukraine to develop a clear plan for a peacekeeping mission based on the prepared proposals.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram in the context of the coalition of the willing summit in Paris, as reported by European Pravda; Ukrainian President's Office

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to France, the United Kingdom and all those involved for their genuine desire to help Ukraine build long-term security.

However, he emphasised that several specific issues must be addressed during future military negotiations and discussions in Europe and with other partners, including the United States.

These include which countries will be involved on the ground, in the air and at sea in Ukraine; where precisely the forces of these countries will be deployed; the size and structure of these forces; their response procedures in the event of a threat; and when the coalition will actually deploy forces in Ukraine – whether at the onset of a ceasefire or only after the war ends and a settlement is reached.

"We need one clear plan – one that we all agree on and start implementing, based on the options and plans that have already been discussed with you and are available to you. We want to invite a small group of people – your representatives – to Ukraine to develop this plan together," Zelenskyy said during the summit.

Background:

