Zelenskyy invites coalition of willing representatives to Ukraine to develop work plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited a small group of representatives from the coalition of the willing to Ukraine to develop a clear plan for a peacekeeping mission based on the prepared proposals.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram in the context of the coalition of the willing summit in Paris, as reported by European Pravda; Ukrainian President's Office
Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to France, the United Kingdom and all those involved for their genuine desire to help Ukraine build long-term security.
However, he emphasised that several specific issues must be addressed during future military negotiations and discussions in Europe and with other partners, including the United States.
These include which countries will be involved on the ground, in the air and at sea in Ukraine; where precisely the forces of these countries will be deployed; the size and structure of these forces; their response procedures in the event of a threat; and when the coalition will actually deploy forces in Ukraine – whether at the onset of a ceasefire or only after the war ends and a settlement is reached.
"We need one clear plan – one that we all agree on and start implementing, based on the options and plans that have already been discussed with you and are available to you. We want to invite a small group of people – your representatives – to Ukraine to develop this plan together," Zelenskyy said during the summit.
Background:
- France has acknowledged the possibility of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, stationed away from the front line, with one proposed option being along the Dnipro River.
- The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine in order to ensure a future ceasefire.
- However, sources from European diplomatic circles, speaking to Reuters, have indicated that doubts are growing within Europe regarding the feasibility of this plan. Concerns include logistical challenges, a shortage of troops, Russian opposition and the absence of US security guarantees.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!