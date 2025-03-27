All Sections
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 March 2025, 19:40
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union, together with its member states Sweden and Germany, will allocate €44 million to support Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ukraine.

Source: EU Delegation to Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The EU will launch a grant competition in May 2025 worth €14m to support CSOs. Of this amount, €5m will be directed towards developing gender leadership and conflict resolution strategies.

In addition, Sweden and Germany will provide an additional €17m in support.

The EU is also accelerating the rollout of a €13m support package aimed at financing direct grants for civil society projects. These include initiatives in the areas of gender equality, accountability for war crimes, access to information, strengthening democratic processes, social cohesion and sustainable development.

This aid package is part of a long-term EU strategy aimed at bolstering civil society in Ukraine, increasing resilience to Russian aggression and ensuring that humanitarian and integration efforts reach those most in need.

It was also recently reported that the European Union is preparing a €10 million support package for independent media in Ukraine.

This news emerged after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of 83% of programmes under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which also supported projects in Ukraine.

aid for Ukraine
