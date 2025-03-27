Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 20:52
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk has stated that Armenia must choose between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), led by Russia, following the adoption of a new law launching Armenia’s EU accession process.
Source: European Pravda, citing Russian news agency Kommersant
Details: Overchuk commented on the recently adopted Armenian law on initiating the EU accession process, saying it consists of "general, vague statements – for everything good, against everything bad".
"But this is Armenia’s internal affair. The country will, of course, need to make a decision and choose. Because sitting on two chairs won’t work, that’s absolutely clear," he concluded.
Background:
- Armenia’s parliament passed the EU integration law on 26 March.
- The Armenian government previously clarified that the law itself does not constitute an application for EU membership but formalises the deepening of bilateral relations.
- Armenian officials have also said that the country will remain in the Russia-led trade bloc for now, despite its EU aspirations.
- Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stressed that any decision on joining the EU should be made through a national referendum.
