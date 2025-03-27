Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk has stated that Armenia must choose between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), led by Russia, following the adoption of a new law launching Armenia’s EU accession process.

Source: European Pravda, citing Russian news agency Kommersant

Details: Overchuk commented on the recently adopted Armenian law on initiating the EU accession process, saying it consists of "general, vague statements – for everything good, against everything bad".

"But this is Armenia’s internal affair. The country will, of course, need to make a decision and choose. Because sitting on two chairs won’t work, that’s absolutely clear," he concluded.

Background:

Armenia’s parliament passed the EU integration law on 26 March.

The Armenian government previously clarified that the law itself does not constitute an application for EU membership but formalises the deepening of bilateral relations.

Armenian officials have also said that the country will remain in the Russia-led trade bloc for now, despite its EU aspirations.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stressed that any decision on joining the EU should be made through a national referendum.

