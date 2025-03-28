US State Department to allocate short-term funding for programme documenting abduction of Ukrainian children – Reuters

The US Department of State has announced that it will provide short-term funding for an initiative documenting the abduction of Ukrainian children in order to facilitate the transfer of data about the children to the appropriate authorities.

Source: Reuters

Details: A spokesperson for the US Department of State stated that the funding is being provided for a short period while the programme implementers ensure the proper transfer of critically important data about the children to the relevant authorities, "It is part of the standard close-out procedures for terminated programmes".

Democratic lawmakers called on US President Donald Trump's administration to reinstate the programme earlier this month.

The US government-funded initiative, led by the Yale University Humanitarian Research Laboratory, has helped track thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Background:

The closure of the programme raised concerns about the potential loss of access to a vast amount of information, including satellite images and other data, on approximately 30,000 children taken from Ukraine.

The decision to end the programme was made after Trump ordered a wide review to prevent what he described as wasteful spending of American taxpayers' dollars on goals that did not align with US interests.

Ukraine reported that over 19,500 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories during the war in Ukraine without the consent of their families or guardians.

