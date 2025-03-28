All Sections
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 March 2025, 08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
Garage on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured, residential buildings have been damaged and garages have been on fire as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 27-28 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Fires broke out in garages and an outbuilding and houses were damaged in the enemy attack. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

Firefighter extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fires were quickly extinguished.

Odesa Oblastfirewar
