Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
Friday, 28 March 2025, 08:13
One person has been injured, residential buildings have been damaged and garages have been on fire as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 27-28 March.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Fires broke out in garages and an outbuilding and houses were damaged in the enemy attack. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."
Details: The fires were quickly extinguished.
