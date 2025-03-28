All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 March 2025, 12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it working version
Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has stated during a government session in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) that Ukraine has received a new draft of the mineral resources agreement from the United States, describing it as a "working version" currently under review.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This is a working version that essentially reflects the position of the American legal advisers. We are forming our own position, and the process is currently formalised.

Advertisement:

Whenever necessary, we will of course consult with the Verkhovna Rada. At this stage, any public discussions about the text of this agreement only harm the negotiations and hinder us in conducting constructive dialogue with our American partners."

Details: Svyrydenko added that once a consensus is reached, the government will present a public position to members of Parliament.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 28 February, the minerals deal was reportedly ready for signing. After tense negotiations, Ukraine and the US reached a compromise, and the document was supposed to be signed in Washington with both presidents present.
  • However, the meeting in the Oval Office began with a public clash between Zelenskyy and Trump. As a result, the presidential negotiations were cancelled.
  • On 27 March, Zelenskyy said there was still no finalised version of the deal on mineral resource use, though the Trump administration is expecting it to be signed soon.
  • European Pravda earlier reported that the Trump administration had reinserted into the agreement a provision requiring Ukraine to repay the full amount of aid the US provided since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
  • It was also reported that the new version of the deal with the US could conflict with Ukraine's intention to join the European Union due to the strict restrictions that significantly affect Ukraine's economic sovereignty.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
USA
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
US State Department to allocate short-term funding for programme documenting abduction of Ukrainian children – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: