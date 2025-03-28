Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"

First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has stated during a government session in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) that Ukraine has received a new draft of the mineral resources agreement from the United States, describing it as a "working version" currently under review.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This is a working version that essentially reflects the position of the American legal advisers. We are forming our own position, and the process is currently formalised.

Whenever necessary, we will of course consult with the Verkhovna Rada. At this stage, any public discussions about the text of this agreement only harm the negotiations and hinder us in conducting constructive dialogue with our American partners."

Details: Svyrydenko added that once a consensus is reached, the government will present a public position to members of Parliament.

Background:

On 28 February, the minerals deal was reportedly ready for signing. After tense negotiations, Ukraine and the US reached a compromise, and the document was supposed to be signed in Washington with both presidents present.

However, the meeting in the Oval Office began with a public clash between Zelenskyy and Trump. As a result, the presidential negotiations were cancelled.

On 27 March, Zelenskyy said there was still no finalised version of the deal on mineral resource use, though the Trump administration is expecting it to be signed soon.

European Pravda earlier reported that the Trump administration had reinserted into the agreement a provision requiring Ukraine to repay the full amount of aid the US provided since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

It was also reported that the new version of the deal with the US could conflict with Ukraine's intention to join the European Union due to the strict restrictions that significantly affect Ukraine's economic sovereignty.

