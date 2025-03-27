All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Treasury expects to sign minerals deal with Ukraine next week

Ulyana Krychkovska, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 09:25
US Treasury expects to sign minerals deal with Ukraine next week
Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Ukraine could conclude a mineral deal in the coming days, and US President Donald Trump is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary.

Source: Reuters with reference to Bessent, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Bessent: "We have passed along a completed document for the economic partnership (that) is currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding sanctions against Russia, Bessent stated that "it will be determined by Russian leadership's next moves, whether the sanctions go up or down".

"President Trump, I think, would not hesitate to raise the sanctions if it gives him a negotiating advantage", Bessent said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine reached an agreement on the development of Ukraine's critical mineral resources.
  • Afterwards, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that the framework agreement with the US on mineral resources had been completed and that Ukraine was ready to sign it at any time.
  • On 24 March, Trump announced the signing of an agreement on rare earth metals with Ukraine "soon", and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered Ukraine a new version of the minerals agreement which would immediately require ratification in parliament beyond the original framework agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
USA
Russians won't leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but de jure they aren't theirs – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg
Zelenskyy: Trump special envoy Witkoff "very often quotes Kremlin narratives" which do not bring peace closer
Russia demands lifting of sanctions in exchange for ceasefire – US secretary of state
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: