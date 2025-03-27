US Treasury expects to sign minerals deal with Ukraine next week
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Ukraine could conclude a mineral deal in the coming days, and US President Donald Trump is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary.
Source: Reuters with reference to Bessent, as reported by European Pravda
Quote from Bessent: "We have passed along a completed document for the economic partnership (that) is currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week."
Details: Regarding sanctions against Russia, Bessent stated that "it will be determined by Russian leadership's next moves, whether the sanctions go up or down".
"President Trump, I think, would not hesitate to raise the sanctions if it gives him a negotiating advantage", Bessent said.
Background:
- Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine reached an agreement on the development of Ukraine's critical mineral resources.
- Afterwards, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that the framework agreement with the US on mineral resources had been completed and that Ukraine was ready to sign it at any time.
- On 24 March, Trump announced the signing of an agreement on rare earth metals with Ukraine "soon", and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered Ukraine a new version of the minerals agreement which would immediately require ratification in parliament beyond the original framework agreement.
