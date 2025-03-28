All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces strike only Russian military targets, not energy facilities, General Staff says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 March 2025, 14:40
Ukraine's defence forces strike only Russian military targets, not energy facilities, General Staff says
Burning energy infrastructure. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s defence forces strictly adhere to agreements reached with partners regarding the halt of strikes on energy facilities, while Russia systematically violates these agreements and spreads fake reports about strikes launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda source in military circles 

Quote from the General Staff: "The Russian Ministry of Defence continues to produce fakes about alleged Ukrainian attacks on energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the territories it occupies.

We emphasise that Ukraine’s defence forces strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners regarding the halt of strikes on energy facilities. Firepower is directed exclusively at military targets of the Russian occupation army.

We expect an appropriate response from our partners.

The daily information attacks and disinformation spread by the Russian Defence Ministry aim to discredit Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and its partners. Russia’s strategy of prolonging the war remains unchanged."

Details: The General Staff highlights specific violations of these agreements by the Russian army. On 27 March alone, Russian strikes damaged energy facilities in the city of Kherson and Poltava Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda source said that Ukraine refrained from drone strikes deep into Russian territory for two days but resumed them on 28 March due to Russia’s failure to comply with the agreements. However, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to refrain from targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence once again claimed that Ukraine is not adhering to the terms of the energy truce, accusing Kyiv of attacking energy facilities in Kursk and Saratov oblasts. Meanwhile, Russia says that it does not target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite regularly doing so.

