Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see

Ukraine's third president Viktor Yushchenko has called on the United States to be wise in finding formulas for security guarantees for Ukraine, conditions for a just peace and the preservation of Ukraine’s state independence.

Source: Yushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "For the last 20 years, the United States has been a support for Ukrainians who have been fighting for democracy! Freedom of speech, fair elections, market economy, gender equality and strong civil society – these were all demanded by Ukrainians for a free and dignified life in their own independent country. We nurtured these values together with our partners – and the United States played a leading role in this.

This dialogue has never been based on humiliation, and it was all the more bitter to see it suddenly manifested during a time of war. When, instead of support and cooperation, we have seen unprecedented devaluation, that is a blow to trust that requires efforts to restore the balance in the relationship."

Details: Yushchenko stressed that Ukraine is in dire need of leadership and unity. "Not discussions about diplomatic protocol or suits, but political wisdom to find formulas for security guarantees, conditions for a just peace and the preservation of the independence of our state," he said.

Quote: "Coercion to peace is a well-known Russian tactic that the Russians used in Georgia in 2008. The consequences are known and instructive. Russian propaganda is destabilising the whole world today. When the Kremlin says there is a dictatorship in Ukraine, it is political schizophrenia.

The response to these challenges must be a strong coalition of international partners who support Ukraine's victory. Together we can render the aggressor's plans impossible and make them pay for everything."

Background:

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued about the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of the TV cameras. One of the "complaints" voiced was about the clothes Zelenskyy was wearing. The president of Ukraine said he would put on a suit when the war is over.

Prior to that, Trump had said at the meeting with Zelenskyy that he stood for both Ukraine and Russia.

After the spat, Trump said Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".

Zelenskyy then left the White House ahead of schedule.

