All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 March 2025, 14:12
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Viktor Yushchenko. Photo: Yushchenko on Facebook

Ukraine's third president Viktor Yushchenko has called on the United States to be wise in finding formulas for security guarantees for Ukraine, conditions for a just peace and the preservation of Ukraine’s state independence.

Source: Yushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "For the last 20 years, the United States has been a support for Ukrainians who have been fighting for democracy! Freedom of speech, fair elections, market economy, gender equality and strong civil society – these were all demanded by Ukrainians for a free and dignified life in their own independent country. We nurtured these values together with our partners – and the United States played a leading role in this.

Advertisement:

This dialogue has never been based on humiliation, and it was all the more bitter to see it suddenly manifested during a time of war. When, instead of support and cooperation, we have seen unprecedented devaluation, that is a blow to trust that requires efforts to restore the balance in the relationship."

Details: Yushchenko stressed that Ukraine is in dire need of leadership and unity. "Not discussions about diplomatic protocol or suits, but political wisdom to find formulas for security guarantees, conditions for a just peace and the preservation of the independence of our state," he said.

Quote: "Coercion to peace is a well-known Russian tactic that the Russians used in Georgia in 2008. The consequences are known and instructive. Russian propaganda is destabilising the whole world today. When the Kremlin says there is a dictatorship in Ukraine, it is political schizophrenia.

The response to these challenges must be a strong coalition of international partners who support Ukraine's victory. Together we can render the aggressor's plans impossible and make them pay for everything."

Background:

  • On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued about the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of the TV cameras. One of the "complaints" voiced was about the clothes Zelenskyy was wearing. The president of Ukraine said he would put on a suit when the war is over. 
  • Prior to that, Trump had said at the meeting with Zelenskyy that he stood for both Ukraine and Russia.
  • After the spat, Trump said Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".
  • Zelenskyy then left the White House ahead of schedule.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAwarYushchenkoaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
All News
USA
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
Oscars 2025: Daryl Hannah shouts "Glory to Ukraine" while presenting award to film about a Russian – video
RECENT NEWS
19:05
UK PM: Mineral deal is not enough to guarantee Ukraine's security
18:44
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
18:30
Man killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:28
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine
18:15
Trump's Achilles' heel: how the EU and Canada could hit back in the "tariff war"
17:46
Austria's far-right party leader criticises EU for its intentions towards Ukraine
17:42
EXPLAINERHow Trump's team's support could bring openly anti-Ukrainian forces to power in Romania
17:31
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
17:29
Estonian president: Europe can help mend ties between Zelenskyy and Trump
16:59
UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: