UK PM: Mineral deal is not enough to guarantee Ukraine's security

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 March 2025, 19:05
Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that a single agreement on US access to rare earth minerals is not enough to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a session in the UK Parliament, Nigel Farage, the leader of the British right-wing populist party Reform UK, stated that Ukraine had agreed to sign a deal with the US on mineral extraction, which he claimed would result in thousands of Americans working in Ukraine.

Farage then asked Starmer whether this agreement alone would be sufficient to establish security guarantees.

Starmer responded, saying the "mineral deal is not enough on its own".

He also criticised Farage’s stance on Russia.

"Can I just remind him – Russia is the aggressor, Zelenskyy is a war leader whose country has been invaded, and we should all be supporting him, and not fawning over Putin," Starmer said.

Background:

