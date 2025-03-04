All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Musk suggests Zelenskyy be offered "amnesty in neutral country"

Iryna Balachuk, Mariya YemetsTuesday, 4 March 2025, 09:15
Musk suggests Zelenskyy be offered amnesty in neutral country
Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images

US billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to US President Donald Trump, has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be offered "amnesty" in a neutral country in exchange for "transition back to democracy in Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Musk on X (Twitter)

Details: Musk shared a post from a Trump supporter, who called Zelenskyy a dictator and claimed that the Ukrainian president does not want talks to end the war because he fears losing the elections and his power, which in turn could allegedly lead to his prosecution for "money laundering".

Advertisement:

Musk added his own comment to the repost: "True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine."

Details: On the evening of 3 March [in the afternoon, US time], Trump suggested that the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not want to reach a peace agreement. It later became known that Trump had paused all military aid to Ukraine.

Background:

  • In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has referred to the Ukrainian president as a dictator multiple times and stated that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • However, the day before Zelenskyy's visit to the US, Trump stated that he "cannot believe" he had called him a "dictator".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MuskZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
EU Commission president unveils €800 billion EU rearmament and Ukraine support plan
European countries agree on issue of confiscating Russian assets worth €200bn – FT
All News
Musk
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
RECENT NEWS
16:26
Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor
16:13
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
16:07
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
15:49
Starmer spoke with Trump by phone about Ukraine
15:24
Trump's pivot to Russia unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine, says Finnish foreign minister
15:21
Ukraine to increase gas imports because of Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports
15:05
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
14:21
Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM
14:15
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
14:10
Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: