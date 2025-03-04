Musk suggests Zelenskyy be offered "amnesty in neutral country"

US billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to US President Donald Trump, has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be offered "amnesty" in a neutral country in exchange for "transition back to democracy in Ukraine".

Details: Musk shared a post from a Trump supporter, who called Zelenskyy a dictator and claimed that the Ukrainian president does not want talks to end the war because he fears losing the elections and his power, which in turn could allegedly lead to his prosecution for "money laundering".

Musk added his own comment to the repost: "True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine."

As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine. https://t.co/ZpF6nLIDtw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

Details: On the evening of 3 March [in the afternoon, US time], Trump suggested that the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not want to reach a peace agreement. It later became known that Trump had paused all military aid to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has referred to the Ukrainian president as a dictator multiple times and stated that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

However, the day before Zelenskyy's visit to the US, Trump stated that he "cannot believe" he had called him a "dictator".

